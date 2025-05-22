Peterborough pre-school to close due to 'underfunding'

Eyrescroft Pre-school has announced its intention to close.

A Peterborough pre-school has announced that it will close due to financial pressures.

Eyrescroft Pre-School in Bretton informed parents of the decision on Wednesday (May 21).

The pre-school has around 40 pupils and has informed parents of its intent to fold the pre-school but a firm date of closure has not yet been confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Eyrescroft Pre-School and primary school occupy the same site.

The pre-school opened in 2007 and is run by the Early Years Alliance.

A spokesperson for the setting said: “We are incredibly sad to be consulting on the potential closure of Eyrescroft Pre-School, which we know provides valuable care and education to families in the Peterborough area.

“This is a direct result of the acute financial pressure created by the continued underfunding of the early years sector, pressure that has been greatly exacerbated by recent national insurance changes and minimum rises – and this is something that we know is affecting many more settings across the country.

“We are incredibly grateful to our families for their ongoing support and understanding during this difficult time and will do all we can to give them the support they need throughout this process.”

Although the setting is not operated by Peterborough City Council, the council has a legal obligation to ensure that there are sufficient early education places for all children in the city.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the council for comment regarding the situation.