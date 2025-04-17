Sue Ryder hospice welcomes ‘eggs-traordinary’ Easter donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice were thrilled to take delivery of more than 2,000 Easter eggs last weekend, thanks to the Peterborough Scooter Collective’s annual charity Easter Egg Run.

A vibrant convoy of more than 90 scooters, representing various scooter groups from across the county, gathered at the hospice in Longthorpe with their generous haul of donated chocolate eggs. These will be distributed to patients and their families throughout the Easter weekend. Additionally, a portion of the eggs were used as prizes for an Easter Egg Tombola, which took place at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre on 16 April, raising an impressive £1,735.84.

The event was led by local businessman Paul Middleton, 54, from Hempsted. Paul, passionate about both scooters and giving back to the community, organised the initiative to unite scooter enthusiasts in support of local charities. He said: “I’ve been part of the scooter scene since the 80s and a member of the Peterborough Scooter Club for years. My role is to bring local groups together under one banner, and I get to map out the route we take on the day. It’s such a rewarding experience.”

Planning for the fundraiser began in late January, with Paul and his wife Sue harnessing the power of social media to drum up donations from their network. Paul explained: “This year, we created a promotional Egg Run video with help from my friend Andy Lindsay - it was a huge success! Word spread quickly, and Sue and I followed up with phone calls. There’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes.”

The Peterborough Scooter Collective donated more than 2,000 chocolate eggs on their classic scooters.

“I’d also like to thank local scooter group Back To Basics for their incredible support with the donations and their help in making the day a success.”

Reflecting on what motivates him to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - which provides care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well their families - Paul shared: “As my Nan used to say, ‘It’s nice to be nice.’ We wanted to give back to a charity that does incredible work in the community. Sue Ryder is a cause that everyone is eager to support. My wife and I are well-connected and pretty persuasive, so we’re thrilled to use our strengths to raise funds for such a worthy cause.”

In addition to the Easter Egg Run, Paul and Sue also spearhead a festive Toy Run each year, delivering gifts to Peterborough Hospital in the lead-up to Christmas.

Asif Shaheed, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are blown away by Paul and Sue’s remarkable efforts and the ongoing support of the Peterborough Scooter Collective. Thanks to them, we’ve been able to make Easter truly special for our patients and their families. The funds raised from the Easter Egg Tombola will also enable us to continue providing compassionate care and essential support for those in their final days, as well as their loved ones.”

If you feel inspired to help support Sue Ryder, contact the fundraising team on 01733 225 999 or email [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall