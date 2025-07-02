LOF office furniture becomes first UK company to carry a refurbished desk and chair up Mount Snowdon

The LOF Office Furniture team celebrating at the summit of Mount Snowdon

While most hikers head up Mount Snowdon armed with a flask and a waterproof, the team from LOF Office Furniture had other ideas. On Monday 30th June, they became the first UK company to carry a full office setup — yes, a desk and a chair — up to the summit. Why? To show just how tough refurbished office furniture can be and to celebrate becoming part of the LOF Group.

The setup weighed roughly 70kg and took the mountain team eight hours to drag, push, and wrestle to the top and back. It wasn’t pretty. The weather at the summit was blowing sideways, visibility was down to a few metres, and the sense of pride was only slightly stronger than the collective regret.

“It was completely ridiculous – and totally brilliant,” said Nicola Ford, Managing Director at LOF Group.

“There were points where the wind was howling and we couldn’t see the path ahead. One of the team may have muttered, ‘Whose idea was this?’ But we kept going. Because if this refurbished furniture can handle Snowdon in full moody Welsh weather, it’ll survive the 9-5.”

LOF Office Furniture Team overlooking Snowdonia on the way to the Summit

This wasn’t just a mad adventure — it was also a chance to showcase what LOF Office Furniture does best. Behind the laughs and sore legs is a team of experts in sustainable workspace design, with decades of experience in refurbishing high-quality office furniture. They don’t just talk the talk about durability and sustainability — they carry it up mountains.

The idea was to raise awareness around reused office furniture and highlight just how strong, functional and long-lasting it really is. The team also used the opportunity to raise funds for Peterborough Cathedral, helping support restoration and conservation work at one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Unsurprisingly, the team turned heads along the trail. Some hikers offered support. Others offered help. A few offered baffled expressions and moved along. But at the summit, in the swirling wind and low cloud, the LOF team planted their desk and chair for a quick photo.