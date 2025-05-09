City sightseeing summer service launches today, with live music and free ice-creams on offer

David Boden

People from Peterborough and visitors from far and wide will both enjoy live music and be able to claim a delicious free ice-cream cone from Toni’s Ices, courtesy of Cambridge City Sightseeing, as the hop on, hop off open-top bus launches its Summer schedule.

Four outstanding local musicians will busk at the City Sightseeing pop-up stall in Sidney Street, Cambridge. They are Jackdaw Acoustic, Vince Too Tall Taylor, Dominic Neville and Ben Be Brown.

The first 50 visitors to the stall, with a City Sightseeing ticket, will also be able to claim a free ice-cream. At the stall, you can learn about the great things to see in this historic city, and the all-new commentary that will give you all the facts to bring the history, architecture and culture to life.

The Summer timetable sees buses run every 20 minutes, family tickets are just £41 - for up to 2 adults and 3 children – and joint bus and punt tickets are available.

City Sightseeing tour bus

The tour’s commentary has been updated to include all the most interesting and accurate facts about the city. It is available in eight languages: English, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, German, French, Chinese and Italian.

Meanwhile, hotels, museums and other local tourist businesses have been invited to enjoy “the ultimate Cambridge Sightseeing adventure” that combines both the sightseeing bus tour and the opportunity to glide along the River Cam on a relaxing punt ride from Scudamore’s.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, which runs Cambridge’s City Sightseeing bus, said: “We are so excited for today’s event! We know that people are coming from across the region for what will be a very special day in the sunshine. Cambridge is a world-famous city that welcomes visitors from across our region and beyond, and with the brilliant new commentary, the open-top bus is the very best way to see it all!”

- Find out more about City Sightseeing in Cambridge here: https://stagecoach.onelink.me/2899670060?pid=website_regional_tickets&is_retargeting=true&af_dp=st%3A%2F%2FbuyTickets%3FticketUuid%3D63854068-8978-45a5-8d7d-cc77ca962a02%26locationCode%3DCMB