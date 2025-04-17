Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home bring Easter cheer to Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Easter, Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home joined forces to bring smiles to young patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. In a wonderful show of community spirit, residents, staff, families, and friends from both care homes collected a large number of Easter eggs to donate to the hospital’s children’s wards.

The delivery day was made even more special with the help of Cambridge Fire Station, who kindly sent two fire engines to assist. Their presence brought great excitement, not just for the children inside the hospital but for those who were able to come outside and see the fire engines up close. Some children even had the chance to meet the firefighters, sit inside the engines, and use the water hoses – a truly unforgettable experience during what can be a challenging time for them and their families.

The Easter Egg Appeal was a wonderful example of how local communities can come together to make a real difference. For children who have to spend Easter in hospital, the visit and gifts helped bring a sense of normality, fun, and joy to their day.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the incredible teams at Cherry Hinton Care Home, Cambridge Manor Care Home, and the firefighters at Cambridge Fire Station for their generosity, enthusiasm, and support. Their efforts made a real impact and created lasting memories for the young patients and their families this Easter.