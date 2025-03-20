Allison Homes East supports Whittlesey Scouts and Beavers

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has supported the Scouts and Beavers branch in Whittlesey, by assisting in their fundraising efforts.

Whittlesey is the location of an upcoming development for the housebuilder which will be located on Drybread Road, north of its existing Whittlesey Green development, and will consist of 175 homes, 35 of which will be affordable.

It is also within easy reach of two of its current developments, Harriers Rest and Abbey Park. Located on Lawrence Road in Wittering, Harriers Rest is a charming development with a range of three and four bedroom properties available, and situated off Deer Park Way in Thorney is Abbey Park, which consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all feature solar panels and EV charging points as standard.

Whittlesey Scouts and Beavers is a group where boys and girls from ages four to eighteen make new friends and learn exciting new skills. Members of the group enjoy everything from camping, hiking, swimming, climbing, kayaking and canoeing. They also get to enjoy quality time with friends every week, having fun playing games and working as a team to take on challenges.

Dan Bursnall with the Scouts and Beavers

The group is currently fundraising to allow more Whittlesey Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers to take part in camps and planned activities, and to enable them to take part in new activities such as paddleboarding by purchasing new equipment.

Allison Homes East assisted this effort by donating a White Company hamper to act as the main prize for the upcoming Whittlesey Scouts and Beavers fundraising bingo, which will take place on Saturday, April 5. Additionally, Dan Bursnall, Marketing Manager for Allison Homes East personally delivered the hamper, along with goody bags for all of the children in attendance.

Fran Cox at Whittlesey Scouts and Beavers said: “Scouts are do-ers and give-it-a-go-ers, and we are constantly striving to provide them with new challenges and goals to achieve, so this contribution from Allison Homes to our fundraiser is a big help, and the children really enjoyed their goody bags.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to support Whittlesey Scouts and Beavers. They do excellent work in the community, and we wish them all the best in their future adventures.”

To find out more about Whittlesey Scouts and Beavers, visit https://www.scouts.org.uk/groups/10012618?loc=pe15%209ss&page=2&slug=1st-Whittlesey.

To find out more about Abbey Park, visit the website or contact the sales team on 01733 513505.