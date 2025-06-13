The wait goes on for when big names Frasers and Tim Hortons open in Peterborough

Peterborough has seen some big arrivals in recent weeks and months.

A new Chocoberry cafe opened on Lincoln Road during the spring – and The Odeon Cinema and Taco Bell are still recent additions to the city.

However, the wait continues for two big names – a wait that has seemingly gone on for ever.

Signs saying Frasers will be 'opening soon' have been in place for months

The hoardings in Queensgate advertising Frasers’ arrival to the city centre have been up for months, promising the store would be coming soon – but no opening date update has been announced, and the hoardings, for the store – which will eventually open in the units previously occupied by John Lewis – remain unchanged.

Building work on a new Tim Hortons drive thru started at the start of 2024. The outlet is expected to create 50 jobs full and part-time jobs – but the opening was delayed at the start of the year, and six months later, there is no news on when the fast food joint will open.

In June last year, planning documents said Tim Hortons ‘intends to open its new coffee shop/restaurant at the earliest opportunity’.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted both firms for an update on when they might open in the city.

Building work on the new Tim Horton branch was almost completed at the start of the year - but it seems we are no nearer an opening date

A Frasers Group spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be opening a new 55,000 sq. ft FRASERS concept store, located in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre. Set to open in late 2025, the store - which includes Sports Direct, USC, and GAME - will feature leading premium, sports, and lifestyle brands.”

A Tim Hortons spokesperson said: “We're excited by the enthusiasm surrounding the location and appreciate the anticipation from the community. While we understand the desire for more details on the opening date, we’re currently unable to provide a specific timeline. Our priority this year has been on optimising our existing locations, which has naturally slowed the pace of new store openings.”