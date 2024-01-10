Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction has begun on Peterborough’s first Tim Hortons fast food drive-thru coffee shop and restaurant.

The site has been cleared and some concrete foundations put in for the new 311 square metres drive-thru which is being built on the southern part of a large car park originally used by a Toys ‘R’ Us store, which has since been split to create an Iceland Food Warehouse and Home Bargains.

The Tim Hortons outlet is expected to create 50 full and part-time jobs and will serve food and drink to take away or consume on the premises.

The development will feature 37 parking spaces with six cycle parking spaces and a single accessible car parking space.

Once completed, it will be the first Tim Hortons outlet in Cambridgeshire, with the closest of the brand’s restaurants being at Northampton’s Riverside Retail Park.

While a date has not been set for the outlet to open, documents submitted with the planning application, which was approved by Peterborough City Council in December 2022, states that Tim Hortons ‘intends to open its new coffee shop/restaurant at the earliest opportunity’.

The application for the development was submitted by TH PBoro based in Long Bennington near Grantham.

The Canada-based brand is famous for its fresh coffee and baked goods and it opened its first store in the UK in 2017 and now has 49 units with more expected to open soon.