Peterborough's new Wingstop restaurant opens on Monday - and here's how to get free wings

By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Jun 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 16:58 BST
Wingstop will being serving its “iconic wing flavours to enjoy with family and friends” to its first customers in Peterborough city centre tomorrow (Monday).

And to celebrate the highly-anticipated launch, the first 100 people through the doors of the restaurant – which opens at 11am on the corner of Long Causeway and Cathedral Square – will receive free chicken wings.

The new restaurant, on the site of the former Franco Manca pizza restaurant, hosts 72 covers where diners can expect the full Wingstop UK menu of wings, tenders, burgers and sides.

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK: “Peterborough has been on our radar for a while, and we’re excited to finally bring our signature flavour to the city.

"Long Causeway, a bustling spot in the heart of the city centre, is the ideal location for us to meet local demand. As we continue expanding across the UK, we’re focused on delivering delicious food, great vibes, and standout experiences for our fans.”

Wingstop

Wingstop opens in Peterborough Photo: Andre Pattenden

Wingstop

Wingstop opens in Peterborough Photo: Andre Pattenden

Wingstop

Wingstop opens in Peterborough Photo: Andre Pattenden

Wingstop

Wingstop opens in Peterborough Photo: Andre Pattenden

