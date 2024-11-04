Sostrene Grene confirms opening date for new Queensgate store in Peterborough - and it is in time for Christmas shopping

Chain has hundreds of stores world wide

The newest addition to Peterborough city centre’s shopping options will arrive in Queensgate in time for Christmas shopping.

The opening is one of two in Queensgate that weekend – with Odeon opening their new cinema two days later on Sunday, November 17.

Inside a Søstrene Grene store.

A further boost for the shopping centre is set to arrive in 2025, when Frasers will take over former John Lewis units.

The three new arrivals are much needed for the city centre – and Queensgate – following the loss of John Lewis and Marks and Spencer in recent years.

Mikkel Grene, chief executive and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said they were looking forward to the opening of the new store.

They said: “We are really proud of our store design and look forward to introducing the residents of Peterborough to our new Retail for the Senses concept.”

The Retail for the Senses model encourages customers to browse at a leisurely pace while ‘making their way through a labyrinth-style layout.’

The design is complimented by classical music inspired by the brand’s heritage and subdued lighting to ‘create a comforting environment.’

The store will feature a variety of products with trending weekly drops and seasonal collections plus a core range of homeware and stationary essentials.

Its changing assortment includes craft supplies, furniture, home decor, party items, school and office accessories, as well as toys and “mini home” products for children.

A spokesperson for the Queensgate centre said: “We are delighted to welcome Søstrene Grene to Queensgate Shopping Centre.

"This addition not only enhances our diverse retail offering but also introduces a unique shopping experience that brings the essence of Scandinavian design and ‘hygge’ – a feeling of comfort and well-being.

“We’re confident that Peterborough shoppers will welcome the affordable, stylish products and the calming, immersive store environment for which Søstrene Grene is known.”