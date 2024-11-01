Peterborough's Odeon Cinema opening date announced - and you'll be able to see Gladiator 2 and Wicked on IMAX screens

Cinema will open on November 17, in time for big Christmas blockbusters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Peterborough Odeon will open to the public on November 17 – in time for people to see the Christmas Hollywood blockbusters on the big screen.

The cinema is located in Queensgate in Peterborough.

The opening date is in time for many of the big winter blockbusters – including Gladiator II, which is released on November 15, and Wicked, released a week later on November 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Odeon will open on November 17

To mark the occasion, Odeon will celebrate with an exciting opening week offer for cinema lovers in Peterborough, to be announced for guests when tickets go on sale very soon.

The 25,000 sq ft cinema has been designed by Odeon, and features eight large screens with the clearest sound and brightest picture, including through Dolby-powered sound technology.

Adding to the escapism, there will be a brand-new IMAX screen offers guests an edge-of-seat experience to get truly consumed by the magic of film. IMAX’s screens stretch from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, creating a picture so big it feels like you’re inside the film, while dozens of powerful speakers with heart-pounding audio bring the the biggest films to life.

With more than 600 luxury seats, including recliners and Odeon’s biggest seat in the house, VIP Beds, the opening of ODEON Luxe Peterborough reflects ODEON’s ongoing investment in innovating its premium cinema experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzie Welch, Managing Director UKI & Group Chief People Officer, Odeon Cinemas Group, said: “We’re so excited to have brought our first-class cinematic experience to Cambridgeshire with the launch of the Peterborough cinema. We’re incredibly proud of the tried and loved Luxe experience we’re bringing to the region through our incredible IMAX screens, fantastic films and the ultimate luxurious comfort.

“I also want to thank our incredible teams for all their hard work and preparation in the run-up to opening. We all look forward to welcoming guests through our doors to experience the magic of cinema in the weeks, months, and years to come.”

For more information, including timings and a chance to book seats at the cinema, visit https://www.odeon.co.uk/