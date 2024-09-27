Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene has confirmed that it is poised to open its new store in Peterborough.

A spokesperson said: “The store will open later this year and the opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The opening will follow the continued expansion across the UK of Søstrene Grene, which has more than 300 stores worldwide.

The retailer is run in the UK by Joint Venture Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power.

Norma said: “We’re thrilled to announce that our first Cambridgeshire location is set to open in Peterborough later this year.

"Queensgate Shopping Centre is the ideal site for the new store with a fantastic retail offering in the heart of the city centre.”

Richard said: "We look forward to making our debut in the county before the year comes to a close and introducing the brand to even more new audiences.”

Mikkel Grene, chief executive and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We are really proud of our store design and look forward to introducing the residents of Peterborough to our new Retail for the Senses concept.”

The Retail for the Senses model encourages customers to browse at a leisurely pace while ‘making their way through a labyrinth-style layout.’

The design is complimented by classical music inspired by the brand’s heritage and subdued lighting to ‘create a comforting environment.’

The store will feature a variety of products with trending weekly drops and seasonal collections plus a core range of homeware and stationary essentials.

Its changing assortment includes craft supplies, furniture, home decor, party items, school and office accessories, as well as toys and “mini home” products for children.

A spokesperson for the Queensgate said: “We are delighted to welcome Søstrene Grene to Queensgate Shopping Centre.

"This addition not only enhances our diverse retail offering but also introduces a unique shopping experience that brings the essence of Scandinavian design and ‘hygge’ – a feeling of comfort and well-being.

“We’re confident that Peterborough shoppers will welcome the affordable, stylish products and the calming, immersive store environment for which Søstrene Grene is known.”

3 . Søstrene Grene Some of the products in a Søstrene Grene store Photo: nw Photo Sales

4 . Søstrene Grene Some of the homewares products in a Søstrene Grene store Photo: nw Photo Sales