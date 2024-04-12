Sostrene Grene to open store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Sostrene Grene will be opening a store in the city centre

Danish store Sostrene Grene are set to move in to an empty unit in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

Søstrene Grene has a number of stores across the UK, and the rest of Europe, and sells a range of items, including household goods, furniture, party accessories and garden accessories.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the firm for comment about when the store will open, and how many jobs will be created.

The news will be a boost for Queensgate, with Marks and Spencer set to close their large store in the centre next week.