A projection of how the new bridge over the River Nene will look.

Three more Towns Fund projects in Peterborough have had their business cases signed off by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities- meaning £6m of funding will be heading to the city.

The money will be going towards three projects. The first of which is a new River Nene pedestrian bridge to link the Embankment with Fletton Quays.

A total of £2m will go towards the new bridge- which will offer an alternative route across the river and link the south of the city to the new ARU campus.

This image shows the view looking south for the Option 1 for the transformation of the Lincoln Road area of Peterborough.

The remaining money will be provided by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and additional funding from Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024.

A total of £1.5m has been secured for part of the major £65m Station Quarter development.

The funding will go towards creating a safer and more visible route to the city centre from the train station, with the aim of cutting down travelling time, encouraging more people to walk or cycle and to improve the first impressions visitors got of Peterborough.

The design options will be developed and a public consultation will follow. Construction of the improvements is also due to start in 2024.

The final signed-off project is the improvements to Lincoln Road. This project aims to make street and highway improvements on Lincoln Road between Searjeant Street and Windmill Street.

Potential redevelopment options include: Widening and improving pavements on either side of the road, pedestrian crossings at the Lincoln Road/Alma Road junction, soft landscaping (eg shrubs), electric vehicle charging points, new bins, new cycle parking, additional benches, the possibility of cycle lanes and the introduction of a community art trail.

Council officers have conducted a public consultation and will work towards the creation of the final scheme. The improvements are due to start in 2023.

£2.5m of Towns Funding will go towards the project. Additional funding will come from council's redevelopment budget and expected grant funding from other sources.

In total, eight projects have now been given funding by the Department of Levelling Up; with the Embankment Masterplan receiving £200k, £120k towards a new Digital Incubator, £2m for a new Green Technology Centre at Peterborough College, £1.5m for a new activity at Ferry Meadows and along with £4m towards The Vine community centre. The council has asked for £13m for the project with the next business case to be submitted in January.

Matthew Bradbury, independent chair for the Towns Fund Board in Peterborough, said: “The last couple of months have been so successful. We have had five projects given the green light – representing £9.5million worth of funding.

“I would like to thank everyone on these projects who have worked tirelessly in the background for many months now for pulling together all the information that the government required to produce these business cases. This is a welcome boost for Peterborough.”