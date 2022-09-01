Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approval for funding to build an Olympic-grade Climbing Wall on parkland in Peterborough is expected soon.

A decision by Government officials on an application for £1.5 million towards the eight million costs of building an Activity Centre with 34.25 metre high Climbing Wall is expected to be announced imminently.

The bid for the funds was submitted to the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in April. The remainder of the funding is expected to come from a variety of other sources.

This cutaway image shows how the Climbing Wall should appear once completed.

The Climbing Wall and associated Activity Centre, which will feature one of the country’s largest Clip ‘n Climb arenas suitable for all the family, a nature themed toddler area, a café and spaces for community groups to hire, is one of eight projects that are hoping to secure a total of £22.9 million of Towns Funds from the Government.

According to the minutes of the Peterborough Towns Fund board, feedback to date has been ‘positive’ and that approval of the requested funds ‘is expected imminently’.

A spokesperson for Nene Park said: “We are awaiting formal confirmation from the Towns Fund for a portion of the funding which is due imminently and continue to work with other funders to support the project.

"We have made good progress with archaeological work this summer supported by Historic England, ahead of car park construction expected to begin this autumn.

"If all goes to plan we expect construction of the centre in 2023 and hope to provide a more detailed timeline later this year.”

Planning approval for the Climbing Wall was granted by Peterborough City councillors last year despite an outcry from campaigners concerned at the loss of parkland and the dangers to wildlife.

Once completed, the Activity Centre is expected to create 31 jobs and generate £2 million a year for the city economy.