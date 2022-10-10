An innovative centre to be built at Peterborough College to equip students with skills in green technology has been backed by the Government.

The Green Technology Centre has just been awarded £2 million under the Government’s Towns Fund venture.

Additional funding will come from the college’s operator, the Inspire Education Group, along with other funding streams to be confirmed.

The curriculum for students at the centre has been drawn up by the college jointly with business leaders.

Construction of the centre is expected to start next year with courses due to get under way in 2024.

The centre will deliver an innovative curriculum to equip students for careers in green technologies, such as sustainable construction and electric vehicle manufacturing. These sectors are calling out for qualified employees and offer high wages.

Matthew Bradbury, independent chair for the Towns Fund Board in Peterborough, said: “This is just the latest success for Peterborough in securing Government Towns Fund cash.

“The Government has stipulated that it wants the money to be spent on projects which deliver long-term economic and productivity growth for towns and cities in England and Wales.

He said: “The Green Technology Centre will train residents in skills that are in-demand by Peterborough employers and in industries that are future proofed – helping to boost the city’s economy for years to come.

“ It will do this by working with local employers to deliver a curriculum that ensures those leaving the college have exactly the skills sought by employers.”