New images have been released showing how a £3.4 million transformation of Peterborough’s Lincoln Road could look once completed.

A month-long public consultation has been launched by Peterborough City Council to discover the views of residents and visitors to two proposed options for the revamp of the area between Serjeant Street and Windmill.

Both options envisage creating an attractive destination for residents and visitors and one that will encourage more people to walk and cycle.

This image shows the view looking north for the Option 1 for the transformation of the Lincoln Road area of Peterborough.

The hope is that the new look will boost businesses and encourage a cafe culture with cafes, restaurants and shops extending into the improved extra space. The works could mean the loss of three to 10 parking spaces.

Funding for the project will be made up of £2.5 million from the Towns Fund if approved by the Government plus another £900,000 jointly from the council’s redevelopment budget and other grant sources.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, council leader, said: “This area is a real community, which is buzzing at all times of the day and with a fantastic range of restaurants, café and shops ranging from Portuguese bars, Turkish and Greek restaurants and European supermarkets.”

When do the consultations take place?

This image shows the view looking south for the Option 1 for the transformation of the Lincoln Road area of Peterborough.

The consultation is made of face-to-face events and online.

July 19: 10am-3pm on Lincoln Road before the Stone Lane turning

July 27: 5pm-8pm on Lincoln Road before the Stone Lane turning

August 6: 12pm-6pm at the Millfield Festival at New England Recreation (also known as Rock Park/The Triangle) on Lincoln Road/Occupation Road

This image shows the view looking north for the Option 2 for the transformation of the Lincoln Road area of Peterborough.

The online survey can be found at the council’s website.