Grant Thornton invests in global talent for Cambridgeshire team

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP continues to invest in the growth of its Cambridgeshire team with the appointment of a new Partner in the Tax practice, Nick Warth, and the promotion of Jaco Cronje to Partner in the Audit team.

Both have an international background. Nick will become part of the firm’s growing Transfer Pricing team, which works closely with businesses to navigate the ever-changing transfer pricing landscape and ensure compliance with relevant tax laws and regulations. Previously based in Western Australia, he brings over 15 years of experience of working with multinational corporations.

Based in Cambridge, Nick will work with clients in the UK and internationally. He has a proven track record of helping clients across a range of industries, including Energy and Natural Resources, Real Estate, Life Sciences, Defence and Technology.

At the same time, the Cambridge-based Jaco Cronje has stepped up to Partner. Jaco started his career in South Africa and has 27 years’ experience in the auditing profession. Since joining Grant Thornton UK in 2021, Jaco has been a key part of the audit business leading larger privately owned and listed audit engagements.

Left to right – Nick Warth and Jaco Cronje

Nick Warth said: “I’m delighted to have joined the team and to be living and working in Cambridgeshire, a region with a global outlook. Innovative and ambitious businesses have a way of crossing borders and there’s a wealth of outstanding companies here that I’m looking forward to supporting. I was attracted to Grant Thornton by the strong capability and expertise of the Transfer Pricing team, and the firm’s culture of openness and collaboration. I am happy to be working with our talented team to further grow the firm’s Transfer Pricing practice, including broadening our connections across Grant Thornton’s International network.”

Jaco Cronje commented: “I’m blessed to be part of a dynamic team which is passionate about finding solutions and helping our clients to grow. Having trained and worked in South Africa for many years I am now excited to lead audits in the UK market. I enjoy working with larger private groups to deliver high quality audits which align with stakeholder expectations and meet the highest professional standards.”

Charlotte Anderson, Grant Thornton’s Practice Lead for Cambridge, Milton Keynes, and Chelmsford, said: “We are lucky enough to work in a region with a global outlook and see great growth potential in our Tax and Audit practices. It’s a pleasure to welcome Nick to the team as he brings a wealth of experience, both in terms of international connections and a sector specific expertise which will contribute to our growth plans. We are also delighted to welcome Jaco to our Partner group – he has already made a fantastic contribution to our offering.”