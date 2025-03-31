Business boost for Cambridgeshire company Ingenious Gifts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Cambridgeshire company has received a boost after being selected by retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis as a winner of his Small Business Sunday initiative.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former star of BBC Dragons’ Den picked Ingenious Gifts as a worthy recipient of the #SBS scheme, which aims to showcase and nurture unique brands across the UK.

After his ‘pitch’ was selected by the TV star, Ingenious Gifts founder Andrew Spackman saw his business brand shared with Theo’s 500,000+ social media followers, which created a spike in hits to his website. Andrew says, “Having this kind of support and recognition means so much when you’re a fledgling business. It’s really helped to highlight my efforts and share the Ingenious Gifts story with a much wider audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew’s online marketplace brings together a range of handcrafted items by independent and ethical makers. He explains: “I want to build momentum for a ‘good shopping’ movement that embraces the stories behind why we do what we do and how we want the world to be. When people shop with Ingenious Gifts, it supports a community of small start-ups, artists, and creators who are incredibly passionate about what they do.”

Cambridgeshire business owner Andrew Spackman meeting retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis after receiving #SBS recognition.

Alongside this, a key aim of the business is to support The Brain Tumour Charity by raising funds and awareness of its work to drive urgent change. When Andrew’s son Lewis was just six months old, his mother was devastatingly diagnosed with a brain tumour. “Every day we are immensely grateful that she experienced a full recovery,” says Andrew. “Creating Ingenious Gifts provided a huge amount of motivation during a very difficult time. Going forward, I wanted to find a way of supporting other families facing similar challenges.”

He continues: “Ingenious Gifts has given me the determination to succeed. After hitting rock bottom and losing everything due to a lifelong struggle with alcohol, the drive to make this business thrive - especially as a legacy for my son - played a huge role in my journey to sobriety. Turning life’s challenges into fuel to help others has given me incredible purpose. I’m so proud and grateful to be over 450 days sober - and counting! Ingenious Gifts continues to go from strength to strength, as shown by our recent Small Business Sunday success.”

Theo Paphitis said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-post from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Ingenious Gifts every success.”