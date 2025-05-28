Rainbow Runway struts back to Grand Arcade for Pride Month

Rainbow Runway 2024

Following the success of its debut last year, which raised more than £1,200 for the Pink Festival charity, Grand Arcade is proud to welcome back Rainbow Runway as part of its Pride celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 5 June from 6.30pm until 9:00pm, attendees can expect an evening of fun, fashion, fizz, and more, in a colourful celebration of Pride Month.

Hosted by East Anglia’s most celebrated drag queen, Felicity Flappes, the Rainbow Runway fashion show will see the first floor of the shopping centre transformed into a fabulous catwalk, showcasing more than 20 models, members of and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, strutting looks from Grand Arcade’s top brands, including John Lewis & Partners, Gant, Hobbs, Levi’s, Mango, Oliver Bonas, Phase Eight, RetroGusto, Rigby & Peller, Russell & Bromley, Scamp & Dude and Schuh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also supporting the event will be Elem Hair whose team will generously style the models’ hair, Kiki which is providing the drinks, Miele and Townhouse which are contributing to the sought after goodie bags as well as Everyman Cinema which is providing space where guests can meet with the models, performers, and the Cambridge Pride team after the show.

Rainbow Runway returns to Grand Arcade

Felicity Flappes said: “Last year was a great night enjoyed by the audience and all those involved. This year promises to be bigger and better and a reminder that you are able to fight stigma and prejudice, not only in Cambridge, but across the world. Celebrating Pride is about everyone, and we hope everyone will come and turn the Grand Arcade every colour of the rainbow.”

The lineup for the event includes a solo performance on Transgender Rights by Philosofear, live singing from Chonkyandfunky, a lip sync battle by Ariathequeen & Monroe, an exclusive Drag Show by Felicity Flappes, Ilnix and Steliajobs, and many more surprises during the evening.

Julie Kervadec, Marketing Manager at Grand Arcade, said “We’re very excited to bring this event back for a second year. It’s wonderful to see our community come together to celebrate such a wonderful initiative. I am hugely grateful to all the brands in and beyond Grand Arcade that support Rainbow Runway and make it possible for us to support Cambridge’s LGBTQ+ community in style by lending their impressive makeup and hairstyling skills, stylish outfits, spectacular shoes and, of course, goodies for our attendees, to the event. Last year, the event truly captured the spirit of Pride, and, this year’s event, with added performances and surprises, promises to wow our ticket holders even more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proceeds of the event will all be donated to the Pink Festival Charity, in support of Cambridge Pride. Gordon Bateman, Chair of Cambridge Pride, said: “We at Cambridge Pride are absolutely thrilled about the Rainbow Runway fashion show, a fantastic initiative by The Grand Arcade. To see such a vibrant event back for a second year, showcasing incredible local queer talent and fashion, all while raising vital funds for Cambridge Pride, fills us with immense excitement. Get ready for a dazzling evening of style, music, drag, fun and celebration – it's going to be spectacular!”

Don’t miss out! Tickets cost £10 which includes entry and a drink, or £15 for entry, a drink and a goodie bag. You can book your tickets here: www.grandarcade.co.uk/events/rainbow-runway/