New Illuminated Halloween trail set to light up Cambridgeshire's historic Wimpole Estate this October

Wimpole Estate to host brand-new Halloween trail for families, couples and thrill-seekers this October half-term, just an hour from Peterborough.

This autumn, families, friends and thrill-seekers can experience a Halloween like no other as Wimpole Estate near Cambridge transforms into a glowing, ghostly wonderland.

Launching for the first time in 2025, Halloween at Wimpole is an immersive, after-dark trail set in the grounds of the historic National Trust property just one hour from Peterborough.

Running from 23 October to 2 November, the event promises a mix of eerie enchantment and family-friendly frights.

Visitors will journey through a tunnel of giant spider webs, encounter a surreal laser garden, and explore a glowing pumpkin patch filled with grinning gourds.

Alongside the visual spectacle, there’ll be seasonal street food and drinks on offer—from “bewitched” burgers and “freaky” fries to hot toddies and indulgent hot chocolate.

Timed to coincide with the October half-term, the event encourages children to come in costume, making it an ideal outing for families.

Couples and groups of friends looking for an atmospheric night out will also find plenty to enjoy.

Ticket prices range from £15 to £18, and advance booking is essential, including for on-site parking.

Set in over 600 acres of parkland and gardens, Wimpole Estate is one of the region’s most celebrated heritage sites. With its grand Georgian mansion, landscaped grounds and rare-breed farm, it offers the perfect backdrop for this spooky seasonal event.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.rg.live/events/halloween-at-wimpole