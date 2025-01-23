The Traitors: Peterborough's Freddie tipped to survive final roundtable - just

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freddie switched from a ‘Faithful’ to a ‘Traitor’ during last night’s episode

Peterborough’s Freddie has been tipped to survive the final roundtable on the smash hit BBC 1 show tonight – but only just.

The 20-year-old politics student has faced a number of questions during his time on the show – which until the closing moments of Wednesday’s episode saw him as a ‘Faithful’ – but he has managed to survive and escape banishment – just.

In the closing moments of Wednesday’s show, viewers learnt that the last remaining Traitor, Charlotte, had chosen for Freddie to join her as a Traitor – possibly in a bid to keep heat away from herself and put it on Freddie and Alexander.

Freddie has reached the final couple of episodes in The Traitors

With just two shows remaining, Freddie is within touching distance of the big cash prize – but he will have to play cleverly to keep himself in with a shot of winning the show.

According to https://www.gambling.com/uk/betting-sites, Freddie is the second favourite to be banished at tonight’s roundtable – with odds of 5/4 to be voted out. Only Alexander, whose odds are evens, is seen as a more likely candidate to miss out on Friday’s final.

It is a similar picture for the odds for the overall winner of the show, with Freddie given odds of 4/1 to pick up the prize – only Alexander, with odds of 6/1, is seen as a longer shot.

Charlotte is an overwhelming favourite, with odds of 8/13.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph last week, Wilfred Webster, a finalist from series one of the show, and also from Peterborough, said he believed Freddie could go on and win the show.

Tonight’s (Thursday) episode of The Traitors is broadcast at 9pm on BBC 1 tonight, and the feature length final will be broadcast from 8.30pm on Friday.