Wilf, who grew up in Peterborough, went all the way to the final in the first UK series – and now hosts a podcast on The Traitors

Peterborough’s Freddie has the ability to go all the way and win this year’s series of The Traitors – according to a Wilf Webster, the Peterborough star of the first series of the show.

Wilf, who went to the Voyager School in Peterborough as a youngster, said he believes Freddie has done enough to get out of the tight spot he found himself in earlier on in the series, and is a real threat to win the show.

The next episode of the smash hit reality TV series is broadcast tonight at 9pm on BBC1.

Freddie has played a central role in this series of The Traitors - and Wilf - a finalist from the first series of the show - believes he can go all the way to the final. Picture: BBC

The show sees the 25 contestants split into two groups – a large group of ‘Faithfuls’ and a much smaller group of ‘Traitors.’ Faithfuls are not told which alignment other players are, while Traitors know the roles of the other contestants.

The faithfuls will try to 'banish’ traitors from the Scottish castle at a vote at the end of the day, while the traitors will ‘murder’ one player on most nights, eliminating them from the game.

Political student Freddie has been chosen as a faithful – but has found himself under suspicion from his fellow players in the first few episodes.

Former Voyager School pupil Wilf nearly won the first series of the show. Picture: BBC

Wilf, who hosts the ‘It's Just A Game’ Podcast with two other previous The Traitors contestants, got all the way to the final in the first series, shown in December 2022, and while he still holds a place in his heart for the traitors – the role he played when he almost won, he is also backing his fellow Peterborian.

He said: “I think Freddie is great. We have chatted a bit – when I saw there was a Peterborough contestant on, I thought I had to speak to him – but I don’t know what happens in the show.

"I spent some time in Liverpool when I was younger, so I am also supporting Minah – especially as she is a Traitor – I hope they are two of the finalists.

"I think Freddie has it in him to go a long way.

"He had a tough start, but he has been on the front foot in the last couple of episodes. Everyone in the show goes through a time under suspicion at some point. If the Faithful do not really know who the Traitors are, then they will look towards the weaker contestants, who are not as vocal. If Freddie can keep having the conversations he is now having, putting his theories across, then I think he can go far.

"He has shown his emotions, which I think is a good thing to do – it means people will believe him, and make him seem more trustworthy.”

Earlier in the show, after the first traitor was banished, the remaining traitors had the chance to try and ‘seduce’ a faithful of their choice to join them on the opposite side.

They eventually decided to pick Anna – who had been under suspicion, along with Freddie – but she rejected the opportunity, deciding to stay as a Faithful.

Wilf said that had Freddie been offered the chance to become a traitor, he definitely should have taken it. He said: “I would 100 per cent have taken the opportunity. I know how hard it is to be a traitor, and Freddie’s emotions have been quite high.

"But if you don’t take it, there is the chance that you will be murdered soon afterwards.

“Showing his emotions was a good thing. In my series, I cried at the Round Table (the section of the show where contestants are ‘banished), and it made me more believable as the show went on.

"He is young (aged only 20 when the show was filmed), and is not causing too many problems. He is not being seen as a threat at the moment, and I think that means he can sail through to the final.”

“I think this is the best series yet"

As Wilf said, while he was backing Freddie, he also loved cheering on the Traitors – currently made up of Linda and Minah. He said: “Linda is enjoying it, but not really making many decisions.

"There is a little bit of suspicion on her – but we have not heard Minah’s name mentioned at all.

"I think the whole cast of this series has been really good – and it has been great that the traitors are all women, and there have only been a few – last year I think there were six traitors by the end of the series, which was too many.

"Minah is playing such a good game. If I was in the traitors’ shoes, I wouldn’t want to recruit too much. They might want to recruit someone who is very unlikely to to get banished – someone like Lisa (who at the start of the game did not reveal her day job was a priest – but told players after the latest banishment).

"I might also select Alex, who might crumble under the pressure.

"I’ve watched a lot of series – from the UK, America, Australia, New Zealand – and I think this is the best series yet.

"The missions (where the players earn money for the final prize) have been really good, and give the faithful a chance to catch out traitors, which did not really happen in the first series.

"I think the show works because there are normal people on it, and this has been by far the best cast.”

Derren Brown, Dawn French and Danny Dyer are Wilf’s picks for celebrity version of the show

A celebrity version of the show has been announced – and although the cast has not yet been confirmed, Wilf had a line up of dream contestants he would like to see on the show.

He said: “It will be really interesting to see how the celebrities will struggle.

"The American version is a celebrity version,and Deontay Wilder, a World Heavyweight Boxing Champion quit halfway through, as he was struggling.

"If I could pick three people for the UK version, I would pick Derren Brown, Dawn French and Danny Dyer – I think that would be great.”

Since his stint on the show, Wilf said he has been concentrating on building his social media presence – and has been seen on TV shows and heard on radio shows giving his views on the current series.

He said he also had a couple of TV projects he was working on, which he hoped would be seen in the middle of the year.