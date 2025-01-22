Peterborough’s Freddie is on the brink of making the final of BBC 1’s The Traitors – and is within touching distance of winning a huge cash prize.

The political student survived a number of close calls earlier in the series, and with just three episodes of the smash hit contest left, he is still in with a chance of picking up the big prize.

In fact, he is now second favourite to win, according to https://www.gambling.com/uk/betting-sites TV Expert James Leyfield, with odds of 2/1.

While Freddie has been lighting up millions of TV sets across the country this month, he is not the first reality star to come from Peterborough – and some have gone on to win some of the biggest prizes on television.

Here we role back the years to look at how some of those from our city have fared...

1 . The Traitors Freddie is hoping to win this series of The Traitors - and is one of the favourites with the bookies Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . The Traitors Wilfred Webster got to the final of the first series of The Traitors Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . The Apprentice Joseph Valente won BBC series The Apprentice in 2015 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales