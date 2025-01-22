The Traitors: As Peterborough's Freddie aims to win BBC1 series, we look at other reality TV stars from the city - from Big Brother, The X Factor and The Great British Bake Off to Masterchef, Strictly Come Dancing and The Apprentice

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 16:41 BST
Final 3 episodes of series 3 of The Traitors set to be broadcast this week

Peterborough’s Freddie is on the brink of making the final of BBC 1’s The Traitors – and is within touching distance of winning a huge cash prize.

The political student survived a number of close calls earlier in the series, and with just three episodes of the smash hit contest left, he is still in with a chance of picking up the big prize.

In fact, he is now second favourite to win, according to https://www.gambling.com/uk/betting-sites TV Expert James Leyfield, with odds of 2/1.

While Freddie has been lighting up millions of TV sets across the country this month, he is not the first reality star to come from Peterborough – and some have gone on to win some of the biggest prizes on television.

Here we role back the years to look at how some of those from our city have fared...

Freddie is hoping to win this series of The Traitors - and is one of the favourites with the bookies

1. The Traitors

Freddie is hoping to win this series of The Traitors - and is one of the favourites with the bookies

Wilfred Webster got to the final of the first series of The Traitors

2. The Traitors

Wilfred Webster got to the final of the first series of The Traitors

Joseph Valente won BBC series The Apprentice in 2015

3. The Apprentice

Joseph Valente won BBC series The Apprentice in 2015

Nurun Ahmed took part in The Apprentice in 2014

4. The Apprentice

Nurun Ahmed took part in The Apprentice in 2014

