‘Rescue 999: Seconds To Save A Life' to be broadcast on Friday evenings, starting on August 16

The incredible life saving work carried out in Peterborough and across the east of England will be highlighted in a new documentary series starting this week.

Magpas Air Ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) will feature in the ‘Rescue 999: Seconds To Save A Life' six part series, which will be broadcast on Channel 5 and My5 at 8pm on Friday evenings, starting tomorrow (August 16)

Body-cam footage will take viewers behind the scenes and to the heart of the action of the two lifesaving charities, enabling them to join the air ambulance doctors, critical care paramedics and pilots as they attend real-life emergencies in the East of England—as well as seeing how other rescue services work across the UK.

East Anglian Air Ambulance and Magpas feature in the documentary

From road traffic collisions to cardiac arrests, medical emergencies to accidental injuries, the air ambulance teams bring advanced skills, equipment and medicine directly to the scene of their patients’ incidents in the fastest time possible.

Filming took place between May and August last year, and each episode features emotionally charged, real-life emergencies from all over the UK, unpicking the series of events leading to rescuing people in the most perilous of situations. Both the rescuers and casualties re-tell the story from both sides of the drama as viewers follow an unfolding narrative of the rescue from start to finish.

Natalie Church, Magpas Air Ambulance Director of Operations says, “Every day the Magpas Air Ambulance team provides medicine on the edge of life and death, and ‘Rescue 999: Seconds To Save A Life’ delves into the extreme highs, lows and everything in between that our team, our patients and their families experience during an incident.

“As a charity funded by donations, we are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase the work our advanced medical team carry out 24/7, caring for a population of 10 million—which is only possible thanks to the kindness of our supporters.”

Dr Victor Inyang, East Anglian Air Ambulance Medical Director, says: “We were pleased to be a part of ‘Rescue 999: Seconds To Save A Life,’ which shows just some of the incidents we are tasked to across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

“Our work is only possible thanks to our incredible supporters and we’re proud and humbled by their life-saving impact, some of which will be seen in ‘Rescue 999: Seconds To Save A Life’.

EAAA and Magpas Air Ambulance are local charities which receive no regular government funding, relying on generous public support to give people the best chance of surviving and recovering from a medical emergency in East Anglia and beyond.