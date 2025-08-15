Campaigners from the Friends of Woodston Library have received a cash boost of £500 from the Rotary Club to support their children’s reading initiative.

The ‘Book Appeal’ aims to get children reading during the summer holidays – and ensure there are enough new and exciting books on library shelves for the nation’s Summer Reading Challenge.

As reported back in November last year, campaigners presented a petition of more than 700 signatures to Peterborough City Council after the authority announced the facility was on its list of assets to potentially be disposed of. It remains on the list.

The book appeal follows a previous eight-month book buying ban by Peterborough City Council, which resulted in shelves depleted of fresh novels. The ban was recently lifted.

Children at Woodston Library get a preview of the books being unpacked, with Derek Wright, Rotary Club member, and Jennie Storey Friends of Woodston Library.

Jennie Storey, Chair of the Friends of Woodston Library, said: “We were delighted to be contacted by the Rotary Club and to receive such a generous donation. This has allowed us to directly involve local children and schools to help us choose the books that would inspire them to read.

"We were greeted with such enthusiasm from children and believe our initiative will contribute to improving the literacy rates in our city, while inspiring creativity and a love of learning and reading for pleasure.

“It is so encouraging to have the support and validation of such an important and worthwhile organisation as we breathe new life into our local library, overturning years of neglect and improving accessibility as we campaign to save it from closure by the Council.”

The Friends of Woodston Library took delivery of the books on August 7 and they are now available on the ‘Challenge table’ for those taking part in this year’s national Summer Reading Challenge.

Rotary Club member Les Ewen (left), makes the cheque presentation at a special evening event to Friends of Woodston Library members, Jennie Storey (middle) and Elaine Wilkinson (right).

Among the titles chosen include popular graphic novels, adventure, fantasy and football books. Children can sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge at Woodston Library on Tuesday mornings and Thursday and Saturday afternoons during staffed hours.

Janet Martin, Joint President of the Rotary Club of Peterborough, said: “Alongside our work with many international projects, we also seek to benefit smaller community projects in need of support. We were particularly delighted to provide this donation to the Friends of Woodston Library, as they support their local community with such resourcefulness and energy.

“For some time, the Rotary Club has looked for ways of supporting literacy in our city – which currently has the unenviable status of being one of the lowest in the UK - so when we became aware of campaign by the Friends of Woodston Library, we were eager to help. It’s so refreshing and inspiring to learn they have involved local children in this initiative to allow children to flourish in their own right.”