Campaigners to present petition to over 700 signatures to save Peterborough's Woodston Library to full council

Woodston Library has been placed on Peterborough City Council’s list of assets to potentially be disposed of.

A year-long campaign by residents in Peterborough to save Woodston Library from closure will be given its chance to be put directly to councillors on Wednesday (December 4).

Over the course of the past year, Jennie Storey, along with the support of local residents and members of the Friends of Woodston Library group has collected signatures seeking to secure the future of the library, that has been placed on a council list of assets that could be disposed of to raise extra cash.

A total of 764 signatures of support have now been presented to the council, that has triggered a debate at the next full council meeting.

Woodston Library campaigners.

The petition has been titled ‘Save Woodston Library’ and has the following aims: “We petition the council to Keep Woodston Library open, extend the current opening hours and enable further use by working with the local community to develop the library as a real community hub.”

The lead petitioner will have five minutes to present this petition and councillors will then be invited to debate the request.

Campaigners have previously pleaded with the council to allow them to prove just how valuable Woodston Library is to their community.

The primary concern from campaigners is that the library is given a chance to be successful rather than be written off due to a lack of footfall.

Currently, the library is closed four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) and for the remaining days, is only staffed between 9am-12pm on Tuesdays, 1:30pm-5pm on Thursdays and 2pm-5:30pm on Saturdays. The remaining time the library is open for self-service.

Jennie Storey said: “We will directly be asking Councillors to take Woodston Library off the assets disposal list and ensure it continues to be a Council-run facility.

"We know we will have just five minutes to appeal and inspire them to act and we will make every second count on behalf our community and all those who signed the petition.

"It is only due to the sheer hard work, determination and passion that we are finally getting to present the petition.

“We must not forget libraries are unique – they are free to enter, no purchases are needed, you don’t have to even read, you can just go there to think or be quiet or to study and for some it may feel safer than their home, school or workplace. The social good libraries bring about is immeasurable and intangible.”

Elaine Wilkinson, from Friends of Woodston Library, added: “As soon as Woodston Library was listed on the asset review in late 2023 we attempted to engage with the Council around the impact of closing such a valuable resource to the community in Woodston Fletton, Nene Valley and Hempsted.

“This has been a challenging process however, the community is now making its voice heard through the petition. The council is now aware of the value and impact of an accessible and community supported library in Woodston.”

The group has also expressed concerns that the council’s process for the review and of community assets for disposal, particularly in relation to Woodston library, is flawed.

The council had stated the library was underused by the community but the Friends of Woodston Library refute the argument saying the library had been neglected, hard to access, with no promotion, minimal information and a self- service system that needs overhauling. It has also called for the council to embrace the guidance issued by the Local Government Association – ‘Delivering local solutions for public library service.’

Sue Godrey, Friends of Woodston Library, said: “We are all very much aware of the council’s financial dilemma, but axing libraries will not help solve the problem. It will only make the situation worse.

“Peterborough has one of the lowest literacy rates in the UK, surely the council should be encouraging the use of libraries to improve the attainment of all young people and equip them with the necessary skills for future employment. The Council is ignoring the social isolation and deprivation in our community, it should be promoting the library’s use as a safe, calm and friendly environment to help improve the quality of life and wellbeing of residents – people are struggling to put food on the table, there is just no money for books.”

The meeting will take place at 6pm on Wednesday December 4, campaigners will be gathering on the steps of the town hall at 5:30pm.