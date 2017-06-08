Countdown to the Peterborough Telegraph’s Business Awards 2017 deadline

Company bosses are being urged to get their entries in for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards ahead of the summer break.

These are the region’s premier business awards and celebrate the cream of enterprise and business across the city and the surrounding area.

July 31 is the deadline to enter the contest which has 10 awards categories celebrating a range of business activities.

PT Business Editor Paul Grinnell said: “Entering the PT’s business awards should be high on any company leader’s “to do” list.

“There are many bosses who have told me how success at the awards has helped raise their company’s profile with customers and boosted staff morale.

“And taking part is simple http://ptbav2.weebly.com/

Chris Collier, chairman of the business awards judges, said: “By winning an award, and even making the final three at the Awards Dinner it can give a fillip to the staff and also bring great publicity for the business.”

Our awards recognise the diverse business and entrepreneurial talent the area has to offer and give you a chance to highlight what is great about the business you own, work for or love.

And this year’s celebrity high-profile after-dinner speaker will be Jo Fairley, the co-founder of Green & Black’s Chocolates and which is now a £100 million brand.

The culmination of the awards will be a celebration gala dinner and ceremony at the Peterborough Arena on November 17.

