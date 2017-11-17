Celebrations as the best in business are recognised at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2017

Have your say

The best in business was celebrated in fne style last night (Friday) at the 22nd annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2017.

A record 300 plus business leaders and their guests attended a glittering ceremony at the East of England Arena and Events Centre for the presentation of awards for outstanding achievement in 11 categories of business endeavour.

Lifetime achievement award for Michael Vincent, centre, with PT editor Mark Edwards, left and Chris Collier, chairman of the PT awards judges.

The winners were:

Social Enterprise of the Year: Little Miracles.

Staff Engagement: Vivacity.

Environmental achievement: Hunt & Coombs.

Guest speaker Jo Fairley, co-founder of Green & Black.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Raj Regmi of Lakeside Kitchen and Bar.

Corporate social responsibility: Princebuild.

Customer service: KFE.

Lifetime achievement: Michael Vincent of ChromaSport

Exporter of the Year: Omega Foundry Machinery.

Business Person of the Year: David Yiend,chief executive of AB Agri of Peterborough.

Smaller Business of the Year: Zazzle Media.

Larger Business of the Year: Princebuild.

The awards were hosted by local radio presenter Melvyn Prior with an enthralling after-dinner speech given by Jo Fairley, the co-founder of Green & Black’s Chocolates who outlined how the company had begun its life before going on to become a £100 million business brand.

Afterwards, Mark Edwards, edtior of the Peterborough Telegraph, said the ceremony had been one of the best ever.

He told guests: "The standard and quality of the entries has been especially high this year."

* See Thursday's Peterborough Telegraph for more photographs and words.