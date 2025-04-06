Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC’s latest crime drama returns this evening.

Sean Bean leads the cast of the gripping thriller.

But what time is it on TV tonight?

Sean Bean’s splashy new crime drama returns to our screens this evening. This City is Ours will continue on the BBC in a matter of hours.

Described as a story about family and love ‘destroyed and corrupted by ambition’, it is set in Liverpool. It features a blockbuster cast of recognisable faces.

But how can you watch it and who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is This City is Ours on TV?

Sean Bean plays crime kingpin Ronnie Phelan in the new BBC gangster drama This City Is Ours (Picture: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

The show’s latest episode will air on the BBC today (April 6) and it is due to start at 9pm. It is scheduled to run for an hour and will finish at approximately 10pm.

How to watch This City is Ours?

It is airing weekly on Sunday nights, including today, and is being broadcast on BBC One/ One HD. If you can’t wait a whole week for the next episode, the full boxset is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What to expect from This City is Ours tonight?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Chaos ensues in the aftermath of a shocking death. Michael takes control, and the gang agree to smuggle the body back to Liverpool. But on the way, tension and suspicion runs rife.”

Who is in the cast of This City is Ours?

Sean Bean - Ronnie Phelan

James Nelson-Joyce - Michael Kavanagh

Hannah Onslow - Diana

Jack McMullen - Jamie Phelan

Darci Shaw - Melissa Phelan

Julie Graham - Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman - Rachel Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson - Cheryl Crawford

Stephen Walters - Davey Crawford

Mike Noble - Banksey

Bobby Schofield - Bonehead

Kevin Harvey - Bobby Duffy

Sean Bean needs no introduction as he has been a familiar face across the big and small screens over the years. He played Sharpe in the ITV series between 1993 and 2008.

He was also Boromir in The Lord of the Rings films - in particular The Fellowship of the Ring. More recently he was in the BBC drama Time in 2021 and also in the show Snowpierecer on Netflix and ITVX.

James Nelson-Joyce was most recently on screen in the Disney Plus show A Thousand Blows - which is from the creator of Peaky Blinders. He played Pez in the most recent season of Strike on BBC.

Hannah Onslow was in the movie Empire of Light with Olivia Colman earlier in the decade. She was also in the BBC series This Is Going To Heart and the 2024 show Belgravia: The Next Chapter - now on ITVX.

