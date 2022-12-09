Wisbech Christmas Fayre: When it takes place and what to expect

Wisbech Christmas Fayre takes place on Sunday

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the popular event to enjoy an array of Christmas shopping, entertainment and festive food and drink, sprinkled throughout the town centre.

There will also be lots of free attractions, including The Winter Fairy, a miniature steam train, and real reindeer, all made possible thanks to kind sponsorship from UPP broadband, Wisbech Town Council and the Horsefair Shopping Centre.

The Fayre, which is organised by Fenland District Council in partnership with the Wisbech volunteer committee, will be open from 10am to 3pm – kicking off with an official opening by the Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Susan Wallwork.

A packed line-up of entertainment will then unfold, with performances in Wisbech Market Place and Wisbech Castle Gardens from the amazing Nine Lives Theatre Company and talented youngsters at St Peter’s Junior School, Orchards Church of England Academy and Wisbech Grammar School.

There will also be an indoor craft fayre at Wisbech Library, with craft activities, family escape puzzles and refreshments, and you can weave your own willow Christmas decorations at Wisbech Eco Hub and Heritage Centre in York Row.

Shoppers will be able to find everything they need for the big day including fresh local produce, confectionery, handmade crafts and unique gifts from stallholders and local businesses throughout the town centre and at Wisbech and Fenland Museum, where you will also find a Victorian Christmas experience complete with pop-up Dickensian photo booth!

