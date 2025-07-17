Six weeks of summer is here at Ferry Meadows

Some of the activities to be enjoyed at Ferry Meadows this summer

School is almost out …. so get ready to dive into a summer full of fun with daily activities and events for all ages at Ferry Meadows.

From next Thursday (24th) there will be outdoor adventures, family-friendly activities, wildlife workshops and holiday clubs... something for everyone to enjoy.

Summer-Long Activities

Pay & Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors: Open daily between 11am and 6.30pm – choose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes.

Hire a bike at Nene Outdoors: Available daily from 10.30am to 5pm.

Daily Boat Trips: Enjoy a lake and river cruise on the electrically-powered passenger boat and see what wildlife you can spot!

Summer Nights at Ferry Meadows: Bringing summer evenings alive with an unmissable season of outdoor cinema, delicious local food and drink and live music in the great outdoors.

Complete the Holiday Trail: Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for just £1, answer the questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize to grow at home.

Book a camping trip! Camp under the stars by Gunwade Lake in our cosy bell tents or at our scenic pitch-only site.

Open Water Swimming: Come along and swim the 400m course on Gunwade Lake in friendly sessions for all abilities. Register with NOWCA and get your first swim session free. Running every Thursday evening at Nene Outdoors.

Free Tai Chi: Enjoy a relaxing, beginner-friendly Tai Chi session in the fresh air. Every Saturday morning outside the Visitor Centre from 11am to 1pm.

Ride the miniature railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride - running daily, weather permitting.

Holiday Clubs

Oak Adventurers Holiday Club: An exciting multi-activity holiday club at Nene Outdoors, open weekdays from 28 July to 29 August. Perfect for kids aged 8-13.

Acorn Explorers Holiday Club: A nature-based holiday club at Lynch Farm open weekdays from 4 to 15 August for kids aged 5-8. Non-stop activities and creative outdoor fun.

Family Fun Events

Indoor Archery – 24 July, 6 and 20 August: Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian! Archery sessions are 45 minutes long and take place at Nene Outdoors. Sessions are £13 per person and suitable for ages 8 and over.

The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park: Bounce, jump and climb through a 300 metre obstacle course, huge inflatable play area and space themed toddler zone! Open daily from 25 July to 10 August, 3-hour sessions are £12 for 4+ and £5 for ages 2-4.

Climbing Wall – 31 July, 11 and 29 August : The climbing wall will be back at Nene Outdoors, with sessions running throughout the day. Great fun for both adults and children aged 4 and over. Sessions are £13 per person.

Community Litter Pick - 26 August: Help keep the Park looking clean, green and tidy this summer! Grab a litter picker and rubbish bag anytime between 9am – 12pm outside the Visitor Centre.

Wildlife Workshops

Reptile & Amphibian Walk - 25 July: Join an exciting adventure around Ham Mere and hunt for reptiles, amphibians and other fascinating wildlife! It’s £8 each and suitable for ages 5 and over.

Buzzy Bees - 29 July and 23 August: Buzz over for some bee-themed fun! Discover amazing facts about bees, play games, learn how to help them and make your very own mini bee home to take away. This workshop is suitable for age 5+ and costs £6 each.

Pond Dipping - 30 July, 07, 12, 20 and 28 August: Drop in for some free wildlife fun! Try pond dipping and discover the fascinating creatures living beneath the surface at

the drop-in session at Lynch Lake between 12pm and 3pm. This event is suitable for all ages, donations welcome!

Wildlife Boat Trip – 31 July and 12 August: Join a specially-extended wildlife boat trip around Overton Lake and along the River Nene. This trip is suitable for age 12+, tickets are £18 each.

Bug Hunt at Ferry Meadows - 31 July: Become a minibeast detective to search for the minibeasts that live in Ferry Meadows to see how many different ones yo can find! This event is suitable for children aged two and over and costs £6 per child.

Pollinator Ponder and Wildlife Wander - 21 and 30 August: A fun-filled walk to spot butterflies, bees, and wildflowers, and uncover the secrets of pollination along the way. This event is for children age 10 and over and their

families, it’s £8 each.

Family Friendly Bat Walk - 22 August: Discover the secret life of bats! Enjoy a bat- themed craft, a twilight walk and use bat detectors and thermal tech to spot these night-time flyers and other nocturnal wildlife. Suitable for age 6+, tickets are £15 each.

Owls and their Pellets - 27 August: Join a trail to explore the fascinating world of British owls and uncover the mysteries inside their pellets, nature’s very own treasure hunt! Suitable for children aged 5 and over, it’s £6 per child.

Family Wildlife Boat Trip – 29 August: A special wildlife boat trip around Overton Lake and along the River Nene, just for families! Suitable for age 5+, tickets are £18 each.