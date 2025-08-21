Peterborough's Oakham Ales scoops top awards at Beer Festival

Peterborough-based brewery Oakham Ales has picked up a number of prestigious awards at the city’s Beer Festival this week.

Oakham Ales brewery in Maxwell Road, Woodston is one of a number of producers of beer and ales that can be enjoyed at the Beef Festival, which is running on the Embankment until Saturday (August 23).

Their classic New World IPA, Green Devil has picked up a number of awards.

First, came the announcement that Green Devil, the stronger version of their iconic pale session ale, Citra, had been awarded gold in the Cask IPA category of the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) East Awards and won silver overall in the cask ale category.

Peterborough Beer Festival 2025 at the Embankment. Stewart Poulter, Ed Sharman and Nick Jones from Oakham Ales.

This was followed up on Wednesday (August 20) by the news that Green Devil had also been named the Peterborough Beer Festival Champion Beer - beating off competition from more than 350 other beers from some of the best brewers in the UK.

“Peterborough Beer Festival is one of the biggest in the country, so to have Green Devil come out on top here, on our home turf, is absolutely fantastic,” said Head Brewer, Ed Sharman. “Despite its numerous award wins over the years, we’re continuing to tweak the Green Devil brewing process. Winning twice this week is a real testament to the team’s commitment to driving quality.”