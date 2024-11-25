New climbing wall planned for Peterborough's Serpentine Green shopping centre

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The wall is expected to open late in December.

A new climbing wall is planned to arrive at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in December.

The climbing wall has been launched by ACTIV8 VR, which opened in the centre in June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New virtual centre opens in Peterborough to bring 'something different' to the c...
Images of the new climbing wall at Serpentine Green.Images of the new climbing wall at Serpentine Green.
Images of the new climbing wall at Serpentine Green.

An exact date for the opening is yet to be confirmed but the wall is expected to be opened just after Christmas and before the new year.

The new climbing wall will be suitable for ages four and up, with challenges for all skill levels.

Owner Rasheed said: “ACTIV8 Climb promises a safe, engaging, and exhilarating experience for beginners and seasoned adventurers alike. Whether you’re looking to conquer your first climb or take on a new personal best, the wall offers routes and challenges designed to cater to all skill levels.

“The launch comes at the perfect time to keep the holiday spirit alive, offering an active and memorable way to celebrate the season with loved ones. Families can bond, friends can compete, and everyone can create lasting memories while enjoying an exciting and physically rewarding activity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans for a new climbing wall comes amidst continued delays and bids for funding to the completion of plans for an Olympic-grade Climbing Wall and Activity Centre in Ferry Meadows.

Plans were granted planning permission back in 2021.

Details about how to book the wall will become available at activ8vr.com as well as on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567220398250.

Related topics:PeterboroughSerpentine Green Shopping Centre
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice