New climbing wall planned for Peterborough's Serpentine Green shopping centre

The wall is expected to open late in December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new climbing wall is planned to arrive at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in December.

The climbing wall has been launched by ACTIV8 VR, which opened in the centre in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images of the new climbing wall at Serpentine Green.

An exact date for the opening is yet to be confirmed but the wall is expected to be opened just after Christmas and before the new year.

The new climbing wall will be suitable for ages four and up, with challenges for all skill levels.

Owner Rasheed said: “ACTIV8 Climb promises a safe, engaging, and exhilarating experience for beginners and seasoned adventurers alike. Whether you’re looking to conquer your first climb or take on a new personal best, the wall offers routes and challenges designed to cater to all skill levels.

“The launch comes at the perfect time to keep the holiday spirit alive, offering an active and memorable way to celebrate the season with loved ones. Families can bond, friends can compete, and everyone can create lasting memories while enjoying an exciting and physically rewarding activity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans were granted planning permission back in 2021.

Details about how to book the wall will become available at activ8vr.com as well as on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567220398250.