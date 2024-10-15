Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​New role to last 18 months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action is being taken to help drive the completion of a £10 million plan to build an Olympic-grade Climbing Wall and Activity Centre in Ferry Meadows.

​Park owners, Nene Park Trust, is looking to recruit an experienced project manager to lead the way on the venture which was first unveiled in 2019..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust has created an 18 month long position for a project manager who will unlock funding and oversee procurement and site supervision and develop the business case to make the landmark Activity Centre and its 34.25 metres high Olympic-grade Climbing Wall a reality.

This image show how the planned Lakeside Activity Centre and Climbing Wall will appear once completed at Nene Park in Peterborough

The project secured planning approval from Peterborough City Council in 2021 despite opposition from many local people who did not want to see a huge building on the site at the edge of Gunwade Lake.

And while the project has been earmarked £1.5 million of Government money from the Peterborough Towns Fund, the trust still needs to raise the rest of the money for the project, which is now expected to cost £10 million to complete – up from £8 million five years ago.

There is also uncertainty over the Towns Fund money.

The Activity Centre is one of eight projects in Peterborough to have been earmarked cash from £22.9 million awarded to Peterborough by the Government three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This image shows the inside of the proposed Lakeside Activity Centre and Climbing Wall at Nene Park in Peterborough

But concerns have been voiced about a Government requirement to ensure that the funding is ‘contractually committed’ by March 2026.

A message from trust chief executive Matthew Bradbury to potential candidates: states: “This is a senior-level opportunity where you’ll take the reins of one of our most ambitious projects yet.

"With planning secured, we’re now looking for a tenacious Project Manager to bring this dynamic initiative to life.

"If you're passionate about creating memorable experiences and driving impactful projects, this is your chance to make a lasting mark at Nene Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust describes the role, which commands a salary of £36,000 to £40,000, as ‘pivotal in driving the Lakeside Activity Centre project forward, a landmark initiative and one of the most significant leisure investments in Peterborough in recent years.

It adds: “This project will open doors for people of all backgrounds to engage in adventurous recreation, with the opportunity for the centre to specialise in its support for Para-climbing, mirroring the amazing work of our partner, Sailability, on the nearby water

It adds: “With Phase 1 infrastructure completed in 2023, we are now in the final stretch, working closely with funders to secure the full package of support needed to break ground on the main building.”