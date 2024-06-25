Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre was officially opened on Friday (June 21).

A brand new virtual reality centre has opened its doors in Peterborough.

VRXtra officially opened its doors to the public at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton on Friday.

Mayor Marco Cereste was on hand to cut the ribbon and was one of the first given the opportunity to try out on the the centre’s over 80 virtual reality experiences.

Mayor Marco Cereste tries out the virtual reality headset.

The new centre, whish has taken the place of the large former TUI unit on the left-side of the centre has four areas for users to roam and escape into a virtual reality.

The offering includes VRXtra will offer an exciting range on 13 VR escape rooms; suitable for two to six players, an immersive VR free roam experience- with a choice from 8 available options- as well as a choice of over 60 single player and multi player games.

There are also a number of educational tools, including a realistic Google Earth simulation which allows users to explore any part of the world as if they are really there.

The game Smash Point, which has been described as a mixture of virtual paintball and dodgeball and allows users to stop time by standing still, is expected to be a hit with children.

The grand opening of VXRtra.

Peterborough is VRXtra’s third UK location and the franchise has been taken on by Hampton-based Rasheed and Nathaniel.

The pair said: “We’ve been in Peterborough for six years and the city is boring, we needed to add something to make people happy. There is nothing in Hampton for anyone to do so we thought why not get something in for people of all ages to do.

“There is nothing like this, it is clean entertainment. We want to people to be able to access something fun without having to travel outside of Peterborough.

“There is a lot of experiences ang games, something for everyone. There is open space, accessible for everyone and there are so many uses for this technology.

Inside VRXtra.

“It can be used medically too, if there are people have have had a stroke or weakness in their arms, it can help with rehabilitation.

“VR is the new thing, it can do anything.”

VRXtra’s Technical Director Sam added: “We offer a lot of curated experiences, whether that is escape rooms to play with your friends and family or a station where you can play a mix of shooters or music games.

"We’ve even got premium free roam, where you can walk around in a fully-immersed space and you can see your friends in the game.”

The centre will be open between 10am and 8pm daily except for Sunday when it will open between 10am and 4pm.