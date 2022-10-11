More details have been released about a festive outdoor ice rink coming to Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows park this Christmas.

The 15m x 9m rink is one of two outdoor rinks in the city this winter – with another being built in Cathedral Square.

Visitors to Ferry Meadows will be able to get their skates on from November 25 to January 2 as part of the Christmas celebrations at the park.

The outdoor ice rink will be the centrepiece of Ferry Meadow's Christmas this year

Most Popular

The heart of Ferry Meadows will be transformed for Christmas, with amini Christmas market and vintage fun fair, festooned with twinkling lights and festive garlands joining the rink.

The synthetic ‘ice’ is scientifically engineered to allow skaters to glide just as smoothly as on real ice, whilst having minimal impact on the environment.

Suitable for ages 4 and over, prices start from just £6 per skating session and include a certificate for each child as a memento of their time on the ice.

Free car parking is included with skating sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vintage fun fair and rides on the festive-themed miniature railway will provide even more entertainment, alongside a variety of children’s crafts and activities, including letter writing to Father Christmas and sharing Christmas wishes on a wishing tree.

The fundraising Christmas stars project will be available again this year from the Visitor Centre and as a craft activity. The stars will then be hung in the Park for everyone to enjoy.

Open hours for Christmas at Ferry Meadows are 4pm-8pm weekdays, and 10am-8pm at weekends and during the school Christmas holidays.

Skating sessions for adults cost £10 in peak times (Friday, Saturday & Sunday + school holidays from December 19), or £8 off peak. Child tickets cost £8 in peak times, and £6 off peak. A range of family tickets are also available throughout the Christmas period to help spread the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and book your skating sessions online, please visit www.nenepark.org.uk/christmas.