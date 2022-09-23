People will have to get their skates on this Christmas – as a new outdoor ice rink will bring festive magic to a Peterborough park,

Nene Park Trust, who run Ferry Meadows, have confirmed the rink will be a top attraction over the festive period.

No further details have been announced – but the rink is certain to be popular with families looking to get into the festive spirit.

In recent years the Peterborough One retail park has offered Christmas shoppers the chance to take a break from festive preparations to have a skate on an outdoor rink.

And 15 years ago, a rink was also set up in Cathedral Square for Christmas.

Details of the Cathedral Square Christmas Lights switch on are set to be announced soon, after the city council confirmed an event would be going ahead. There had been fears it could be cancelled as the authority looked to balance the books.