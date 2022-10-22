Are you ready for Peterborough's 'most haunted'?

Halloween Horror Night at Peterborough Museum

Halloween is one of the busiest times of year at Peterborough Museum, and this year’s event programme has something for everyone.

Laura Hancock, Peterborough Museum’s Heritage Engagement Manager said: “We’re delighted to bring back our Halloween Ghost Walks, Candlelit tours of Peterborough Museum, and Horror Night. For 2022, we’re especially excited about our new Family Ghost Walk, offering younger ghost-hunters the chance to have some spooky fun too.

“Peterborough has a wealth of ghost stories, and our tours are packed with traditional tales associated with the area or sightings that locals have reported. And we’ve been told our tours really bring these ghoulish stories to life! Ghosts are regularly sighted within the walls of the museum – as well as in some places around Peterborough you might not expect. But you’ll have to come on a tour to find out where!’

For those looking for a spooky experience, Peterborough Museum’s highly-popular Halloween Ghost Walks return from October 28-30. Starting at the museum, visitors can stalk the streets with a costumed guide to discover the eerie secrets of Peterborough city centre’s spookiest locations – be watchful though, the stories may draw out some ghostly surprises.

Those who dare to spend an evening in the museum by candlelight alone can take an evening Candlelit Tour of Peterborough Museum (24th, 25th, 31st). No props or trickery here, but with 10 ghosts regularly seen within the walls of the museum, who knows what could happen.

Halloween Horror Night is the attraction for real thrill-seekers, on October 29. This is a one-off tour of the museum, accompanied by a guide and complemented by theatrical effects designed to entertain, enthral and downright scare you!

Visitors will experience the ghostly realm brought to life, in an experience guaranteed to blur the lines between what is real and what is imagined.

Tours leave half-hourly from 6:30pm-9pm and are not recommended for under 16s.

There’s the chance to meet ghosts from Peterborough Museum’s past in An Evening at the Priestgate Vaults. This evening tour (26th and 31st)of the museum’s cellars with a costumed guide brings stories to life and includes a glimpse of the museum’s spookier side too. Families can explore the Priestgate Vaults in daylight hours over half term too.

New for 2022, a Family Ghost Walk at 4:30pm on October 21 offers family friendly Halloween fun. Join in to help your costumed guide uncover spooky stories from Peterborough’s city centre. Perfect for over 5s and fancy dress is definitely encouraged!

If that wasn’t enough, families can also enjoy Terrifying Trails and Creepy Crafts over October Half Term week at the Museum, from October 25-28.