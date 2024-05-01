11 things to do across Peterborough - including a 3-day Viking camp

The Viking Festival takes place at Peterborough's Flag Fen this weekend

VIKING FESTIVAL at Flag Fen, May 4-6

Visitors of all ages can travel through time to discover what it was like to live in a real life Viking encampment.

Explore a Viking burial, learn about the meals they ate and see the traditional woodworking, metalworking, cooking and weaving skills in action.

From cartoonist John Elson - his take on the Viking Festival

Plus, there will be storytelling sessions each day for children too.

The highlight of each day will be the main battle re- enactment of King Cnut and the Battle of Assandun 1016 where visitors can watch skilled reenactors charge into battle, swords flashing and shields clashing.

PAINtings - A Solo Exhibition by Paul KneenPeterborough Museum & Art Gallery, until June

More than 90 original artworks, delving deep into the complexities of mental health, offering a poignant exploration of the human psyche through an array of abstract portraits.

WELCOME WEEK(ENDER)

Key Theatre until May 6

A vibrant celebration of the arts that is open to all. A family-friendly, open access opportunity for people to explore the Key Theatre, see shows and take part in a variety of workshops! See the full programme at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Introducing Must Farm, A Bronze Age Settlement

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until September

The exhibition focuses on an introduction to the remarkable story of the Must Farm pile-dwelling settlement in Whittlesey, a significant Bronze Age site, dubbed “Britain’s Pompei”.

Beer Festival

Peterborough Rugby Club, May 4/5

A real ale festival run by the Peterborough branch of CAMRA and live music on May 4 evening are the big attractions on Bank Holiday weekend as Peterborough Rugby Club celebrates its centenary by throwing its gates open to the public.

KATE RUSBY Est 1973 Tour

The Cresset, May 9

Forever proud to call herself a folk singer, Kate Rusby’s vocals never fail to connect the heart of a song to that of her audience. Named as one of the Top Ten Folk Voices of the Century, a Mercury Prize Winner and six-times BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner.

Talk: Finding John Dixwell

Huntingdon Town Hall, May 7 (7.30pm)

John Dixwell was one of the men who, in 1649, signed the death warrant for King Charles I. Sarah Dixwell Brown has produced a wonderful and emotional account both of Dixwell’s life as well as her own search for the truth about her ancestor.

MURDER TRIAL TONIGHT II

New Theatre, May 9

A unique and captivating immersive experience where the audience steps into the shoes of a juror and participate in a thrilling murder trial. In this new case, delve into the dark and mysterious world of a newly married couple whose anniversary dinner takes a tragic turn.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: WILD STRAWBERRIES

John Clare Theatre, tonight (7.30pm)

Directed by the legendary Ingmar Bergman this cinematic masterpiece delves deep into the human psyche, exploring themes of regret, aging, and the search for meaning in life.The film follows the journey of Professor Isak Borg, played by Victor Sjöström, a distinguished elderly physician who is haunted by memories of his past, confronting his own mortality and the choices he made throughout his life.

BEHOLD YE RAMBLERS

West Deeping Village Hall, May 5An entertaining celebration through word and songs of the history of rambling; we follow walking-class hero, George HB Ward, and his fellow activists from the Clarion Ramblers campaigning for public access across Derbyshire's moorlands. Tickets via ticketsource

YOURYTHMICS

The Cresset, May 3