Beer Festival at Peterborough Rugby Club
“We’ve put a tremendous amount of work into refurbishing the pitches and refurbishing the clubhouse over the last couple of years,” said club president Andrew Burgess. “We’re a community rugby club and would welcome the community to come and look at our facilities.”
There will be matches throughout the weekend as well, starting at lunchtime on 4th May as the club’s senior ladies team plays Long Eaton at one o’clock.
After that, a team of the club’s veterans and coaches will face their opposite number from Oundle and the club’s senior men’s team takes on the President’s invitational side.
And to wrap up, Northampton Saints’ European Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster will be shown live on a big screen.
On May 5th, several of the club’s junior teams will be in action against teams from Bourne and Wisbech.
Peterborough Rugby Club in Second Drove, Fengate has four pitches plus training areas and junior-sized pitches.
With free admission, many different sorts of food on offer and a bouncy castle for the children, they are hoping to welcome anyone interested in joining the club, anyone who is just interested to see the facilities or anyone who fancies a pint or two of real ale.