See 350 Vikings battle at Peterborough's Flag Fen

Hundreds of Viking re-enactors from all over the UK will be coming to Flag Fen with the return of the Viking Festival – set to be bigger and better than ever – over the May Bank Holiday weekend, from Saturday, May 4 – Monday, May 6.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a full day out as a whole programme of events is planned for each of the three days.

Travel through time to discover what it was like to live in a real life Viking encampment.

Explore a Viking burial, learn about the meals they ate and see the traditional woodworking, metalworking, cooking and weaving skills in action. Plus, there will be storytelling sessions each day for children.

Visitors will be able to witness weapons, archery displays and a spectacular Skirmish with an opportunity to have a go at archery too. The highlight of each day will be the main re-enactment of King Cnut and the Battle of Assandun 1016 where visitors can experience the thrill of history brought to life.

Watch the skilled reenactors charge into battle, swords flashing and shields clashing to recreate the intensity and drama of ancient warfare.

The Viking Festival will be open from 10am, last entry is at 3pm, and admission cost

£4.25 children, £8.50 adults, £21.25 families (2 adults, 3 children) and under 5s are free.

Book at www.flagfen.org.uk/events

