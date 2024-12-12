What's On: Peterborough's pubs and clubs - and a homecoming for The Dirty Mojos

The ​Cross Keys, Oundle Road, has a hometown gig for Peterborough’s Caine Brodie and his London-based band The Dirty Mojos on Saturday.

The former city based boxer formed the band in 2012 with Nick Cornu on lead guitar, Billy Farrington on bass and Phil Clarke on drums, playing all over the capital, in almost every live music venue and multiple festivals including Camden Rocks and, recently, The Music Mile festival, Kilburn High Road.

The band (pictured) have just finished recording a long-awaited follow-up EP ‘Tyburn Swingers’ that will be released soon.

They are an originals, rock and roll band with punky, bluesy outlaw country vibes, and this will be the first time playing in Peterborough.

THURSDAY 12th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Talk Of The Village from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Christmas carol concert with a Christmas choir from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Bianca And The Topcats from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Dan Hughes from 8.30pm.

FRIDAY 13th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has Indie on the water with DJs Steve & Wendy from 8pm

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Tina Turner tribute show from 9pm, plus street food from The Cheesy Pig, 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose Society from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters from 9pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Lee Clingan.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Miscellaneous from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ MrNash from 9pm-2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives.

SATURDAY 14th: The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler’s Country Music Club’s Christmas Party with popular duo Jonny and Lynnette entertaining. £6 on the door, music from 8 pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Christian Smith.

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has local covers band Blackout UK, 8:30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Rollers.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has A Little Moore from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Get Ready from 9pm.

Charters has Jessie’s Ghost from 10pm .

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Reckless from 9pm. Playing Rock, Pop and Indie covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mark Steel .

March United Services Club has The Frankie Valli Story (A tribute by Stephen James). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £10 members, £12 non-members

SUNDAY 15th:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm..

Charters has Charlie Scott & Dan Poole from 3pm, followed by Film & TV Quiz from 6.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Palmy Ukulele Band Xmas Gig, 4-6pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has X-Rated from 2pm. Playing Classic Punk and New Wave covers.