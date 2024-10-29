Your Alternative 90s night out at Peterborough's Met Lounge

The club night that was at the forefront of the original Britpop era back in Peterborough has announced it’s returning with a one-off reunion at The Met Lounge on Friday (1st).

The Sugar Club ran at the VIP Suite at 5th Avenue for nine years from 1991-1999 and was the epi-centre for all things Britpop every Saturday night in this period.

However, it wasn’t just Britpop that featured on the nights over this period – the club night led the way in playing Grunge from 91-94, Big Beat from 96-98 and even the early Nu Metal bands up to 1999 when the club moved to its current home at The Met Lounge

Now, two of the original DJs from the era 91-99 are teaming up again for a night of Alternative 90s Anthems at The Met. DJs Martin Rowe and Nathan Cirello played at over 400 of the original Saturday nights at The VIP Suite between them so are suitably qualified to know ‘what was original 90s Alternative’!!

However, as a nod to perhaps the age range the night might attract then the duo have elected to bring forward the start and finish times for the club night.

Originally the night at the VIP Suite ran from 9pm – 2am. However, on Friday the doors will open at 8pm and finish at 1am – reflecting that possibly the ‘more mature’ clubbers the night is likely to attract may not be quite as energetic for late finishes as they were 30 years ago!

So, if the alternative 90s was your thing, there’s only one place to be. Pay on the door or prebook on https://tinyurl.com/Met90srevival.