Where to get your music fix in Peterborough this weekend

Coming to The Met

Sadly it is sold out, which means there will be plenty of Converse and eyeliner on view - not to mention the bangers from My Chemical Romance, Panic At The Disco, Paramore, Hawthorne Heights, Enter Shikari, Fall Out Boy, Alexisonfire, Underoath, All American Rejects, From First to Last and many more classic emo tunes!

The following night The Futureheads are at the Bridge Street venue as part of the National Lottery and Music Venue Trust live tour initiative. The band first played The Met almost 20 years ago.

Elsewhere this weekend:

Friday 30th: The Crown, Lincoln Road, has : CITIZEN SMITH from 9pm - the legendary Peterborough band will be playing classic covers from the 60s to 80s. Free admission;

The Ostrich, North Street welcomes Clarksdale Contract - 9pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster sees Pure Paloma making her debut at Coyotes! A fantastic Paloma Faith tribute. Free entry;

Saturday 31st:

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, welcomes Bulsara and His Queenies - Queen Tribute Band in a Mercury Phoenix Trust charity event. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has THE ATOMICS from 9pm. Expect an explosive Crown debut from the band playing post punk, New Wave and power pop covers. Free admission;

The Ostrich, North Street has 23 Reasons - 9pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Money Shot, 8pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Retrolux;

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Velocity;

Conservative Club, Broadway, has Mark Steele from 8.30 -11.30pm;

The Fletton Club has covers band Let’s Funk from 9pm.

Sunday, August 1st:

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday Sessions with The Lenny Stone Band, from 3pm to 6pm.

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke;

The Woolpack, Stanground: Olly & Jules will be playing in the marquee, 2pm-7pm, with their own mix of Soul, Motown and cool 60s;