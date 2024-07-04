What's on - including 6 cinema classics in the open air at Ferry Meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Open air cinema at Ferry Meadows, a children’s favourite on stage, music and more to look forward to

Summer Nights, Ferry Meadows, July 5, 6 and 7

The opening weekend of the season starts with The Greatest Showman (PG) at 5pm, followed at 7.30pm by Meg 2 The Trench (12A).

Saturday has Back to the Future (PG) at 5pm and Top Gun Maverick (12A) at 7.30pm. Then on Sunday, it's Sing 2 (U) at 5pm and finally at 7.30pm Dirty Dancing (12A).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greatest Showman kicks-off Summer Nights at Ferry Meadows on Friday.

Tickets include parking from www.nenepark.org.uk

SYMPHONIX GEORGE

Peterborough Cathedral, July 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This special concert will celebrate the timeless music of the legendary George Michael, featuring Andrew Browning as George, The Star People Band and the 30-piece Symphonix Orchestra.

PETERBOROUGH CHORAL SOCIETY

Thorney Abbey, July 7

This concert under the baton of the new music director, Bradley Smith, will be a celebration of English music followed by tea and cakes.

UNCANNY: I KNOW WHAT I SAW, New Theatre, July 4

Join Danny Robins for this terrifying and thought-provoking evening, featuring chilling real-life stories of the supernatural experienced by ordinary people, brought to life through theatrical invention in a mix of projection, sound and spellbinding storytelling.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA at Key Theatre, July 4

A musical play based on the book by Judith Kerr. Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

INTRODUCING MUST FARM, a Bronze Age Settlement

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remarkable story of the pile-dwelling settlement in Whittlesey, - a significant Bronze Age site, dubbed “Britain’s Pompei”, which gives an extraordinary insight into everyday life almost 3,000 years ago.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Queensgate until Sunday

Your last chance to see the world-renowned exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum, featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

LANGTOFT FESTIVAL

Pavillion Sports Field, July 6

The annual celebration with family fun, live music, food and drink, car and bike show, live performances, solo singers, crafts, a funfair, dog show and so much more, raising money for Anna’s Hope

Live music:

12.00 King Don Steel Drums; 13.00 Uprising; 14.00 Whatever It Takes; 15.00 Voodoo Haze; 16.00 23 Reasons; 17.00 Flashback; 18.00 Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers; 19.00 Revolver; 20.00 Titan; 21.00-22.00 Filthy Contact.

TWELFTH NIGHT

Mask Theatre at The Lido, July 9-13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from Mask are bringing their unique interpretation of Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece Twelfth Night by the light of the stars and the swimming pool.

CLUB 80’S – THE ULTIMATE 80S PARTY

Key Theatre, July 5