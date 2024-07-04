What's on - including 6 cinema classics in the open air at Ferry Meadows
Summer Nights, Ferry Meadows, July 5, 6 and 7
The opening weekend of the season starts with The Greatest Showman (PG) at 5pm, followed at 7.30pm by Meg 2 The Trench (12A).
Saturday has Back to the Future (PG) at 5pm and Top Gun Maverick (12A) at 7.30pm. Then on Sunday, it's Sing 2 (U) at 5pm and finally at 7.30pm Dirty Dancing (12A).
Tickets include parking from www.nenepark.org.uk
SYMPHONIX GEORGE
Peterborough Cathedral, July 5
This special concert will celebrate the timeless music of the legendary George Michael, featuring Andrew Browning as George, The Star People Band and the 30-piece Symphonix Orchestra.
PETERBOROUGH CHORAL SOCIETY
Thorney Abbey, July 7
This concert under the baton of the new music director, Bradley Smith, will be a celebration of English music followed by tea and cakes.
UNCANNY: I KNOW WHAT I SAW, New Theatre, July 4
Join Danny Robins for this terrifying and thought-provoking evening, featuring chilling real-life stories of the supernatural experienced by ordinary people, brought to life through theatrical invention in a mix of projection, sound and spellbinding storytelling.
THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA at Key Theatre, July 4
A musical play based on the book by Judith Kerr. Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.
INTRODUCING MUST FARM, a Bronze Age Settlement
Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until September
The remarkable story of the pile-dwelling settlement in Whittlesey, - a significant Bronze Age site, dubbed “Britain’s Pompei”, which gives an extraordinary insight into everyday life almost 3,000 years ago.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Queensgate until Sunday
Your last chance to see the world-renowned exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum, featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.
LANGTOFT FESTIVAL
Pavillion Sports Field, July 6
The annual celebration with family fun, live music, food and drink, car and bike show, live performances, solo singers, crafts, a funfair, dog show and so much more, raising money for Anna’s Hope
Live music:
12.00 King Don Steel Drums; 13.00 Uprising; 14.00 Whatever It Takes; 15.00 Voodoo Haze; 16.00 23 Reasons; 17.00 Flashback; 18.00 Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers; 19.00 Revolver; 20.00 Titan; 21.00-22.00 Filthy Contact.
TWELFTH NIGHT
Mask Theatre at The Lido, July 9-13
The team from Mask are bringing their unique interpretation of Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece Twelfth Night by the light of the stars and the swimming pool.
CLUB 80’S – THE ULTIMATE 80S PARTY
Key Theatre, July 5
A rollercoaster ride back through one of the greatest eras of music. Hits by Cyndi Lauper, Culture Club, Guns N' Roses, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Erasure, Bon Jovi, Wham, Deacon Blue! and many more.