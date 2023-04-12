From Sin Central in June 2022

Red Room, May 28

​As Peterborough’s drum and bass scene goes from strength to strength, Sin Central returns at a new home next month – ready to make a statement!

On May 28th (bank holiday Sunday) they will make their debut at Red Room on Broadway (having previously been a regular night at The Met Lounge), for a massive night of drum and bass along with some of the heaviest hitters in the scene right now.

They have the Drum & Bass father, DEVILMAN! - a Grime hall of famer who needs zero introductions. Effortlessly applying his trade to dnb, he’s been on a serious tear out through scene. Selling out shows and performing on the biggest stages up and down the county he’s going to turn Red Room in to a zoo!

One of the most in demand groups in DNB and for good reason, BASSLAYERZ (the trio of SLIPZ, MC SPYDA & BLU BOMMA) are a force to be reckoned with. Nothing but bangers and bars start to finish!

And just for good measure they have SUBSINNER & DSIRE, G-BOID, DKOI B2B LOWKEY, ELEXA, PERFECT VISIONS and NSE TAKEOVER (Grizzla, Greena, Jab & Ullah)

The night is hosted by: BADBOYZ ACTIVE, MOOKZ and DUX.

Tickets are available at Fatsoma.

Check out these galleries from Sin Central at The Met Lounge last year in April and June

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Salmon Dave from 8,30pm;Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, winning team wins £20 bar voucher, free entry;

FRIDAY 14th:Charters has Radius 45 from 10pm, free entry;

The Ostrich Inn has Skimmington Ride from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Funk Fever with DJ Sav from 9pm – free entry ;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Rollers;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Ska Souls from 9pm – 11.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road. has Candy Twist from 9pm playing psychedelic 60s Covers from an era revolutionary in the evolution of pop music;SATURDAY 15th:

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9pm;

Yard of Ale has Another Girl Another Planet;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am, free entry before 11pm, £5 after;Charters has True British Mayhem from 10pm, free entry.;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Gabby Starbuck. Members free, guests £3 ;

The Crown, Lincoln Road. has The Legionnaires 77 from 9pm playing Ska, New Wave, Pop, Rock and Disco chart covers;SUNDAY 16th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Velocity from 2pm with their stadium Classic Rock and Pop experience;

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut from 2pm - 7pm;

Charters has Christian Smith solo from 3pm, free entry;TUESDAY 18th:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm- £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot;

