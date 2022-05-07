Dubbed “Black” the night was headlined by Filthy Habits and rising star Charta MC with support from Sin Central residents and more.

Building on the overwhelming success of the night, Sin Central are back at The Met on June 24 with “8bit Bass”.

And this time around veterans of the scene Ego Trippin! – a collective since 1999 and an integral part of Low Down Deep with too many releases to name – will be headlining.

Once again there will be support from Sin Central residents and up and coming talent from out of town.

1. Sin Central present Black at The Met Lounge Sin Central Photo: Mitchell Brewster Photo Sales

2. Sin Central present Black at The Met Lounge Sin Central Photo: Mitchell Brewster Photo Sales

3. Sin Central present Black at The Met Lounge Sin Central Photo: Mitchell Brewster Photo Sales

4. Sin Central present Black at The Met Lounge Sin Central Photo: Mitchell Brewster Photo Sales