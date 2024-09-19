Punk veteran TV Smith at Peterborough bar
TV Smith was the founder member, singer and songwriter for The Adverts, who formed in late 1976, and were one of the breakthrough and most influential bands in the first wave of British punk rock. Their single 'Gary Gilmores Eyes' in 1977 became a major hit record, making them one of the first bands of the genre to appear on Top Of The Pops.
A further single, “No Time To Be 21,” also entered the charts, and the band spent the rest of the year playing live, including major tours with The Damned and Iggy Pop. Their debut album that followed in early 1978, "Crossing the Red Sea with the Adverts" is still considered a genuine classic of the era.
The band split in 1979 and he went on to form TV Smiths Explorers, gaining yet another chart hit, and in the early 90's decided to pursue a solo career. He has been cited as an influence on many of today’s solo performers. Fiercely independent and proudly embodying the original spirit of punk rock, TV is still playing over 100 gigs a year all over the world.
Bringing what can only be described as one of the most high octane solo acoustic performances to the city, he'll be supported by The Dan The D who'll be bringing his unique awesome "Garage grunge alt' blues" sound.
Advance tickets are available from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or you can pay on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm.