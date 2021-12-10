Plans to make Peterborough a cultural hotspot have been approved

Exciting plans to transform Peterborough in to a cultural hotspot have been approved.

A wide-ranging new Peterborough Cultural Strategy for 2021 to 2030, aimed at boosting the city’s cultural offer, enhancing people’s quality of life and attracting further investment and visitors was formally agreed by councillors at a full council meeting last night.

The strategy has been co-produced by a number of parties and ties in with the city’s planned future growth. As part of the project, a new culture-focussed group called the Peterborough Cultural Alliance (PCA) will be created with the remit of developing arts and heritage across the city.

Key aims include preparing a City of Culture bid in 2029, celebrating Peterborough’s heritage and work to become net carbon zero by 2030 and engaging more with young people aged under 25.

The strategy will also look to build on existing cultural opportunities, including Peterborough being named as a priority place for support by Arts Council England.

Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for culture, said: “I am delighted the new Peterborough Cultural Strategy has been agreed and we will now work to help realise its aims. The strategy is a major piece of work which has involved much consultation and research and will help deliver huge benefits to the city for years to come.

“We are fully committed to supporting the city’s cultural offering and despite financial challenges, we already have much to look forward to. We’ve secured funding for The Vine and will benefit hugely from our new university ARU Peterborough. The strategy will make sure we can build on these developments and make Peterborough a cultural hotspot.”

Other keys aims of the strategy include:

Enabling everyone to have opportunities to make, enjoy or celebrate culture

Celebrating the diversity of Peterborough’s communities, open spaces and buildings

Maximising cultural investment into the city for years to come

Building stronger partnerships within the cultural sector, including joined-up promotion of events, assets and festivals

Working with people from all backgrounds (especially young people) to ensure they are heavily involved in culture and can hold the PCA to account